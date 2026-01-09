Previous
There were other photographers there too!! by johnfalconer
There were other photographers there too!!

At the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Merrelyn ace
Lens envy!!
January 11th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my.
January 11th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@merrelyn @louannwarren
There were around 6 or 7 other lenses with photographers attached in the station.
January 11th, 2026  
