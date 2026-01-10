A hot afternoon at the tennis

The temperature in the afternoon got up to 42°C (108°F) This tennis stadium has a raised roof covering and the playing area allows air to flow in and out around the full 360° stadium. Breezes even. But no air conditioning.
This match was the semi final mixed doubles between Poland and Belgium. The Polish team won and went on to beat Switzerland the next day in the final to win the United Cup.
Thanks. I rarely go to the tennis but I had the opportunity. And the Thursday was almost free. The stadium was almost empty so they emailed everyone and offered $16 seats. The seat’s location was terrific.