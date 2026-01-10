Previous
A hot afternoon at the tennis by johnfalconer
Photo 1220

A hot afternoon at the tennis

The temperature in the afternoon got up to 42°C (108°F) This tennis stadium has a raised roof covering and the playing area allows air to flow in and out around the full 360° stadium. Breezes even. But no air conditioning.

This match was the semi final mixed doubles between Poland and Belgium. The Polish team won and went on to beat Switzerland the next day in the final to win the United Cup.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

John Falconer

Kate A 🇦🇺
You really must be a keen tennis fan
January 12th, 2026  
Steve Chappell
Wow, that is hot
January 12th, 2026  
John Falconer
@kjarn @swchappell

Thanks. I rarely go to the tennis but I had the opportunity. And the Thursday was almost free. The stadium was almost empty so they emailed everyone and offered $16 seats. The seat’s location was terrific.
January 12th, 2026  
Neil
OMG, that is hot! I hope the players and audience stay safe.
January 12th, 2026  
