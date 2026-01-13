MV Narrabeen

MV Narrabeen is a double-ended passenger ferry operating in Sydney Harbour, Australia. Built in 1984 at Carrington Slipways in Newcastle, New South Wales, it was designed for both sheltered harbour waters and the rougher ocean conditions at the harbour entrance.



After decades of service, it was withdrawn in 2021 when newer vessels arrived, but they proved unreliable in rough seas. Public support helped bring back the ever-reliable Narrabeen and its sister ferries Queenscliff and Freshwater. Following refurbishment, they returned to service in 2025.