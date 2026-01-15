Sign up
Previous
Photo 1225
Cheese choices
All I wanted to buy was good old sliced cheddar to make toasted cheese and ham sandwiches!
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2026 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
cheese
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, my, the choices!! It all looks wonderful!
January 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, it's like ordering "a coffee." No such thing anymore!
January 17th, 2026
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Sweet Cheeses...... That's a good selection. 🧀
January 17th, 2026
