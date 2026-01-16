Previous
From working waterfront to premium postcode. by johnfalconer
From working waterfront to premium postcode.

The top photograph (NSW Archives, 1914) shows Walsh Bay as a working commercial wharf. The finger wharves were constructed between 1912 and 1921, purpose-built for shipping, storage, and hard physical labour.

The lower image is the same area today, redeveloped into waterfront apartments in the 2000s, with the original wharf structures mostly retained.

Current prices (very roughly):
• 1-bedroom: around $1.5–2 million
• 2-bedroom: around $2.5–3.5 million
• Penthouse: if you have to ask the price, you can’t afford it

What was once practical 100 years ago is now desirable.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
