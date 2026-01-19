Previous
Face only a mother could love? by johnfalconer
Photo 1228

Face only a mother could love?

Antarctic toothfish or cod at the new Sydney Fish Markets.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

John Falconer

Babs ace
Reminds me of Mick Jagger, ha ha.
January 20th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@onewing
Except this fish looks better than Mick!!!
January 20th, 2026  
