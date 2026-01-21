Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1229
Curse of modern life. Rental bikes.
“The Change" by Australian artist Michael Snape. Barangaroo Sydney.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1741
photos
214
followers
362
following
336% complete
View this month »
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2026 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bikes
,
rental
,
curse-20
Lesley
ace
I’m with you re the bikes - if they are not trying to run you over they are abandoned just anywhere! Interesting sculpture though
January 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I totally agree! Nice sculpture.
January 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close