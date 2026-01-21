Previous
Curse of modern life. Rental bikes. by johnfalconer
Photo 1229

Curse of modern life. Rental bikes.

“The Change" by Australian artist Michael Snape. Barangaroo Sydney.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Lesley ace
I’m with you re the bikes - if they are not trying to run you over they are abandoned just anywhere! Interesting sculpture though
January 21st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I totally agree! Nice sculpture.
January 21st, 2026  
