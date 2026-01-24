Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1234
To eat or not to eat. That is a very important question
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1746
photos
214
followers
362
following
338% complete
View this month »
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2026 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eat
,
mushroom
,
fungi
,
narrabeen
Babs
ace
I'd say don't eat. All mushrooms are edible, some only once 😄
January 26th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
Thanks for the comment and the wonderful on target advice. Love it!
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the comment and the wonderful on target advice. Love it!