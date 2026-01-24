Previous
To eat or not to eat. That is a very important question by johnfalconer
To eat or not to eat. That is a very important question

24th January 2026

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Babs ace
I'd say don't eat. All mushrooms are edible, some only once 😄
January 26th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@onewing
Thanks for the comment and the wonderful on target advice. Love it!
January 26th, 2026  
