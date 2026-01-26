Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1236
Australasian darter about to swallow a black bream lunch
The darter catches its prey with its sharp beak. It then brings it out of the water to paralyse or kill it. And then swallows it head first.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1748
photos
214
followers
362
following
338% complete
View this month »
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2026 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
bream
,
darter
,
botm-january-2026
Suzanne
ace
Just wow!
January 28th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Stunning shot and timing. I like very much also the lesson. Fav.
January 28th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a wonderful capture! Fantastic timing!
January 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close