Previous
Australasian darter about to swallow a black bream lunch by johnfalconer
Photo 1236

Australasian darter about to swallow a black bream lunch

The darter catches its prey with its sharp beak. It then brings it out of the water to paralyse or kill it. And then swallows it head first.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Just wow!
January 28th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Stunning shot and timing. I like very much also the lesson. Fav.
January 28th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a wonderful capture! Fantastic timing!
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact