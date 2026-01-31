Previous
A peaceful anti Iran protest in Hyde Park. by johnfalconer
A peaceful anti Iran protest in Hyde Park.

Flowers in bloom, police at ease, and very little noise.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

John Falconer

