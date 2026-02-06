Previous
Ignorant juris non excusat by johnfalconer
Ignorant juris non excusat

“Ignorance of the law excuses not.”

My youngest daughter was admitted as a lawyer of the Supreme Court of NSW this afternoon.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful achievement, congratulations to her!
February 6th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful portrait of your lovely daughter. My granddaughter is studying law. She graduated end of scholastic year 2024-25 and is is now in her fifth year .
February 6th, 2026  
Marj ace
A proud fatherly moment beautifully captured. Wishing her success as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.
February 6th, 2026  
