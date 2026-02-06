Sign up
Ignorant juris non excusat
“Ignorance of the law excuses not.”
My youngest daughter was admitted as a lawyer of the Supreme Court of NSW this afternoon.
6th February 2026
Tags
court
,
black-white
,
lawyer
,
supreme
,
solicitor
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful achievement, congratulations to her!
February 6th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful portrait of your lovely daughter. My granddaughter is studying law. She graduated end of scholastic year 2024-25 and is is now in her fifth year .
February 6th, 2026
Marj
ace
A proud fatherly moment beautifully captured. Wishing her success as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.
February 6th, 2026
