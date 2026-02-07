Previous
Apartment leading lines. by johnfalconer
Photo 1248

Apartment leading lines.

The Calibre apartment block in inter city Surry Hills, Sydney. Designer Koichi Takada Architects,
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Spectacular view
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact