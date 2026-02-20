Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1261
農曆新年快樂 (But in colour)
Happy Lunar News Year!
I uploaded this image yesterday but in black and white. I just had to put up the colour version today. I know it's FoR February and all!!!
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1773
photos
215
followers
363
following
345% complete
View this month »
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2026 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
dragon
,
dancing
,
chinatown
,
year
,
student
,
lunar
Lou Ann
ace
Fabulous in color (I knew it would be). Thank you for posting the color version.
February 21st, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@louannwarren
Thanks. I had to post the colour version because, to me, it is far better than the black and white.
February 21st, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
@johnfalconer
I agree.
February 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great vibrant colours.
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes - great in colour !
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
How stunning it looks in colour!
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thanks. I had to post the colour version because, to me, it is far better than the black and white.