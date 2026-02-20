Previous
農曆新年快樂 (But in colour) by johnfalconer
農曆新年快樂 (But in colour)

Happy Lunar News Year!
I uploaded this image yesterday but in black and white. I just had to put up the colour version today. I know it's FoR February and all!!!
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous in color (I knew it would be). Thank you for posting the color version.
February 21st, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@louannwarren

Thanks. I had to post the colour version because, to me, it is far better than the black and white.
February 21st, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
@johnfalconer I agree.
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great vibrant colours.
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh yes - great in colour !
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
How stunning it looks in colour!
February 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2026  
