Previous
Photo 1262
Night Street markets in Chinatown
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
5
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1774
photos
216
followers
363
following
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2026 7:19pm
Tags
night
,
sydney
,
chinatown
,
markets
narayani
ace
Nice lighting
February 22nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh the lighting is fantastic!
February 22nd, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@narayani
@koalagardens
Thanks. It was my iPhone. I locked the exposure then turned it down a few stops by sliding my finger downward on the screen.
February 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the closeup on the activity.
February 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Well done, I wish we had these markets here.
February 22nd, 2026
Thanks. It was my iPhone. I locked the exposure then turned it down a few stops by sliding my finger downward on the screen.