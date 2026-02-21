Previous
Night Street markets in Chinatown by johnfalconer
Night Street markets in Chinatown

21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice lighting
February 22nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the lighting is fantastic!
February 22nd, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@narayani @koalagardens

Thanks. It was my iPhone. I locked the exposure then turned it down a few stops by sliding my finger downward on the screen.
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the closeup on the activity.
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Well done, I wish we had these markets here.
February 22nd, 2026  
