Previous
Smoke and memory by johnfalconer
Photo 1265

Smoke and memory

Incense is burned during Lunar New Year to honour ancestors, invite good fortune, and carry prayers and wishes upward with the rising smoke.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Looks great in b&w
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely edit , shame we do not see the curling smoke !
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact