Photo 1265
Smoke and memory
Incense is burned during Lunar New Year to honour ancestors, invite good fortune, and carry prayers and wishes upward with the rising smoke.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page.
8
2
2022/25
24th February 2026 11:36am
new
,
fortune
,
chinese
,
incense
,
luck
,
year
,
lunar
,
ancestors
narayani
Looks great in b&w
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely edit , shame we do not see the curling smoke !
February 25th, 2026
