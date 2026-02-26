Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1267
Who has right of way here!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1780
photos
216
followers
363
following
347% complete
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th February 2026 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
swimming
,
black-white
,
collision
Babs
ace
Oops
March 1st, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Crash in the making
March 1st, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
@rensala
Thanks Babs and Renee. They saw each other at the last minute.
March 1st, 2026
Thanks Babs and Renee. They saw each other at the last minute.