Previous
Les. Busking at Circular Quay for many years by johnfalconer
Photo 1268

Les. Busking at Circular Quay for many years

27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait - quite a character
March 1st, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@rensala
Thanks. He is nice. We had a chat that day. I’ve seen him for years.
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact