Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1269
Ticket sales windows at St James station Sydney
Of course windows are no longer used. Tickets have been replaced by “Contactless” Plastic Money.
St James station is heritage listed and all the platforms, pedestrian tunnels, tiled walls etc are all from the mid World Wars period.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1781
photos
216
followers
363
following
347% complete
View this month »
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2026 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rail
,
ticket
,
station
,
sydney
,
heritage
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close