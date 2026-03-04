Sign up
Photo 1273
Concentration
(Thinking)"It was a lot easier when we only took cash!!"
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Tags
festival
,
cashier
,
greek
,
foods
Susan Wakely
ace
And slightly puzzling by the looks of it.
March 7th, 2026
