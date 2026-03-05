Sign up
Previous
Photo 1274
Learning Greek dancing isn't too hard!
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Tags
band
,
festival
,
dancing
,
greek
Babs
ace
You want to try it after a couple of glasses of zivania. ha ha
We lived in Cyprus for 3 years with the RAF and before moving to the RAF base we lived in a village called Erimi. They used to make zivania as moonshine, it was lethal.
March 7th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
Thanks. 45% alcohol would certainly get the foot tapping.
March 7th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
The theme song from Zorba the Greek came to my mind. How fun!
March 7th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@louannwarren
Thanks. This looked like a father teaching his daughter. They were having a lot of fun.
March 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Looks like fun!
March 7th, 2026
