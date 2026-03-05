Previous
Learning Greek dancing isn't too hard! by johnfalconer
Photo 1274

5th March 2026

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Babs
You want to try it after a couple of glasses of zivania. ha ha
We lived in Cyprus for 3 years with the RAF and before moving to the RAF base we lived in a village called Erimi. They used to make zivania as moonshine, it was lethal.
March 7th, 2026  
John Falconer
@onewing

Thanks. 45% alcohol would certainly get the foot tapping.
March 7th, 2026  
Lou Ann
The theme song from Zorba the Greek came to my mind. How fun!
March 7th, 2026  
John Falconer
@louannwarren

Thanks. This looked like a father teaching his daughter. They were having a lot of fun.
March 7th, 2026  
Corinne C
Looks like fun!
March 7th, 2026  
