Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1275
Budgewoi pedestrian bridge over Budgewoi creek
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
7
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1787
photos
216
followers
361
following
349% complete
View this month »
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2026 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
coast
,
creek
,
pedestrian
,
central
,
budgewoi
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice shot, great reflection
March 8th, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections, great textures too.
March 8th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Fantastic pov
March 8th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely composition and reflections.
March 8th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
That is beautifully composed. I love that the reflections are so clear they look like they are the real things.
March 8th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful reflection's…
March 8th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow composition brilliance
March 8th, 2026
