Budgewoi pedestrian bridge over Budgewoi creek by johnfalconer
Photo 1275

Budgewoi pedestrian bridge over Budgewoi creek

6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice shot, great reflection
March 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections, great textures too.
March 8th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Fantastic pov
March 8th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely composition and reflections.
March 8th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
That is beautifully composed. I love that the reflections are so clear they look like they are the real things.
March 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful reflection’s…
March 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow composition brilliance
March 8th, 2026  
