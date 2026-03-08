Previous
Cockatoo dancer protecting the young by johnfalconer
Cockatoo dancer protecting the young

There were two cockatoo (an Australian parrot) dancers at the Redfern Street Fair. The fair was 20m (60ft) from my front door!
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

John Falconer

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, that's quite the costume. Nice photo, John!
March 10th, 2026  
Jack
Love the costumes. What a great opportunity to make some excellent pictures.
March 10th, 2026  
