A surprise pollinator by johnfalconer
Photo 1279

A surprise pollinator

Firstly. This was grabbed on my iPhone. Mercilessly cropped!! But still.

This is a green bottle fly on some marigolds. Despite their anti-social habits, they frequently visit flowers to feed on nectar, acting as pollinators.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested:
narayani ace
Great one for yellow in rainbow month
March 12th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
brilliant photo... cute busy fly finding supper
March 12th, 2026  
