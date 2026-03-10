Sign up
Previous
Photo 1279
A surprise pollinator
Firstly. This was grabbed on my iPhone. Mercilessly cropped!! But still.
This is a green bottle fly on some marigolds. Despite their anti-social habits, they frequently visit flowers to feed on nectar, acting as pollinators.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1791
photos
216
followers
362
following
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th March 2026 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
fly
,
marigolds
,
pollinator
narayani
ace
Great one for yellow in rainbow month
March 12th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 12th, 2026
Beverley
ace
brilliant photo... cute busy fly finding supper
March 12th, 2026
