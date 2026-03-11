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Previous
Photo 1280
Birds nest fern.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd March 2026 6:24pm
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green
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plant
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fern
gloria jones
ace
Nice close up of the unfurling fronds
March 13th, 2026
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