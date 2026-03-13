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Charcoal grilled (smoked!) Shish kebab by johnfalconer
Photo 1282

Charcoal grilled (smoked!) Shish kebab

This was at the annual Ramadan Street food Fair in Lakemba in Sydney's West.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

John Falconer

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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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