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Pistachio sprinkled on kunafa. by johnfalconer
Photo 1283

Pistachio sprinkled on kunafa.

Ramadan street market. Lakemba.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice shot catching the action and feel of the food preparation.
March 16th, 2026  
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