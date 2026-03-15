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The healthy option! by johnfalconer
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The healthy option!

15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Diana ace
Such an interesting shot, I would love to know what it is?
March 17th, 2026  
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