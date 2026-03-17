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Even 10 umpires can’t get it right. by johnfalconer
Photo 1286

Even 10 umpires can’t get it right.

At half-time at the SCG, with Sydney absolutely thrashing Brisbane, the AFL umpires stand together in the centre of the ground, a rare moment of calm in a game that rarely makes complete sense.

Australian Football—born in Melbourne more than 160 years ago—is called Australian Rules, though from the stands it can look like organised chaos. There are 18 a side on a vast oval, four posts at each end, and four quarters that somehow fly by.

There are ten umpires on the field at once, each with their own role, not all of them armed with whistles but all expected to keep things under control. Around them, the stadium has thinned a little at half-time, empty seats scattered as fans head off for food, a drink, or to argue the last decision, while the umpires take their brief pause before it all starts again.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Phil Sandford ace
How many officials?? 😲
March 19th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@phil_sandford
There are 10 on field umpires (referees) plus their substitutes if required. There are also time keepers and scorers and the video review referees. There are a lot!!!
March 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Wow...
March 19th, 2026  
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