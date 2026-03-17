Even 10 umpires can’t get it right.

At half-time at the SCG, with Sydney absolutely thrashing Brisbane, the AFL umpires stand together in the centre of the ground, a rare moment of calm in a game that rarely makes complete sense.



Australian Football—born in Melbourne more than 160 years ago—is called Australian Rules, though from the stands it can look like organised chaos. There are 18 a side on a vast oval, four posts at each end, and four quarters that somehow fly by.



There are ten umpires on the field at once, each with their own role, not all of them armed with whistles but all expected to keep things under control. Around them, the stadium has thinned a little at half-time, empty seats scattered as fans head off for food, a drink, or to argue the last decision, while the umpires take their brief pause before it all starts again.