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Wall light in cafe by johnfalconer
Photo 1289

Wall light in cafe

20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Beverley ace
its groovy... i like it!
March 22nd, 2026  
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