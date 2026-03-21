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On the go plier shoe repairs by johnfalconer
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On the go plier shoe repairs

This was in my train opposite me. How many people carry a pair of pliers to fix their shoes. I know I don’t.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
And how many people can get their leg up there?
March 23rd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
That's not a sight you see every day! Nice shot!
March 23rd, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@kjarn

Teenagers!
March 23rd, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@mccarth1
I’ve never seen it!!
March 23rd, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Definitely not something I keep in my handbag :)
March 23rd, 2026  
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