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Previous
Photo 1290
On the go plier shoe repairs
This was in my train opposite me. How many people carry a pair of pliers to fix their shoes. I know I don’t.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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John Falconer
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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
5
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2026 3:15pm
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shoes
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chain
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repairs
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pliers
Kate A 🇦🇺
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And how many people can get their leg up there?
March 23rd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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That's not a sight you see every day! Nice shot!
March 23rd, 2026
John Falconer
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@kjarn
Teenagers!
March 23rd, 2026
John Falconer
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@mccarth1
I’ve never seen it!!
March 23rd, 2026
Merrelyn
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Definitely not something I keep in my handbag :)
March 23rd, 2026
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Teenagers!
I’ve never seen it!!