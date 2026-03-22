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Previous
Photo 1291
A walk down a bush track
Tried my hand at this with 4 iPhone photos using 4 different focal lengths.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
5
4
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2022/26
Taken
24th March 2026 12:50pm
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park
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track
,
collage
Dione Giorgio
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Fav. Stunning result.
March 24th, 2026
Phil Sandford
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Fav. Very striking result.
March 24th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Excellent result
March 24th, 2026
vaidas
ace
Interesting
March 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
What a great result!
March 24th, 2026
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