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Photo 1293
Sago palm is really a cycad.
This plant originated in Japan and is very popular throughout the world inside and outside houses. But. All parts of the plant are highly toxic to humans and pets, especially the seeds, which can cause severe liver damage or death if ingested.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Album
2022/26
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2026 4:58pm
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poison
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cycad
xbm
ace
First time I have seen one John.
March 26th, 2026
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