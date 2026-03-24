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Sago palm is really a cycad. by johnfalconer
Photo 1293

Sago palm is really a cycad.

This plant originated in Japan and is very popular throughout the world inside and outside houses. But. All parts of the plant are highly toxic to humans and pets, especially the seeds, which can cause severe liver damage or death if ingested.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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xbm ace
First time I have seen one John.
March 26th, 2026  
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