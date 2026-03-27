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(Korean) K-POP Random play dance competition by johnfalconer
Photo 1296

(Korean) K-POP Random play dance competition

Yet another quick shot with my iPhone while walking to the Light rail station.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Krista Marson
such joy
March 29th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@blueberry1222
Thanks Krista. There were probably about 20 there and they were having lots of fun under the blue sky.
March 29th, 2026  
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