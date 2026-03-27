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Previous
Photo 1296
(Korean) K-POP Random play dance competition
Yet another quick shot with my iPhone while walking to the Light rail station.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2026 2:24pm
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dance
,
youth
,
korean
Krista Marson
such joy
March 29th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@blueberry1222
Thanks Krista. There were probably about 20 there and they were having lots of fun under the blue sky.
March 29th, 2026
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Thanks Krista. There were probably about 20 there and they were having lots of fun under the blue sky.