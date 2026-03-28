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Handyman’s project. Inset shows the view. by johnfalconer
Photo 1297

Handyman’s project. Inset shows the view.

This is the remains of a boatyard and accommodation associated with William Lloyd Holmes and his family. Around the beginning of the 20th century. They repaired old wooden ferries. And they have a very colourful history between WWI and WWII. Including drug running, murder, sharks regurgitating tattooed arms etc.

This is prime Sydney Harbour waterfront with a fabulous view of the city. As you can see the development approval has taken a few years already. So you need to be young and very patient. The state government now owns the property but no one can agree what the development should be.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

John Falconer

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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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