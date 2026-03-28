Handyman’s project. Inset shows the view.

This is the remains of a boatyard and accommodation associated with William Lloyd Holmes and his family. Around the beginning of the 20th century. They repaired old wooden ferries. And they have a very colourful history between WWI and WWII. Including drug running, murder, sharks regurgitating tattooed arms etc.



This is prime Sydney Harbour waterfront with a fabulous view of the city. As you can see the development approval has taken a few years already. So you need to be young and very patient. The state government now owns the property but no one can agree what the development should be.