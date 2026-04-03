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My not so appetising reheated pizza by johnfalconer
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My not so appetising reheated pizza

3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I think you overdid the reheating 😂
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
oh my it looks like laval- well done
April 6th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@kjarn @365projectorgchristine

Thanks. I learned now not to leave the kitchen until it’s only heated. Not burned to a crisp.
April 6th, 2026  
narayani ace
Looks a little over heated 😂
April 6th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice abstract ;)
April 6th, 2026  
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