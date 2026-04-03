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Previous
Photo 1303
My not so appetising reheated pizza
3rd April 2026
3rd Apr 26
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John Falconer
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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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12
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5
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2026 7:10pm
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food
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pizza
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sixws-164
Kate A 🇦🇺
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I think you overdid the reheating 😂
April 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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oh my it looks like laval- well done
April 6th, 2026
John Falconer
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@kjarn
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks. I learned now not to leave the kitchen until it’s only heated. Not burned to a crisp.
April 6th, 2026
narayani
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Looks a little over heated 😂
April 6th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice abstract ;)
April 6th, 2026
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Thanks. I learned now not to leave the kitchen until it’s only heated. Not burned to a crisp.