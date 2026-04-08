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Previous
Photo 1308
The Exchange Building in Darling Square, architect Kengo Kuma.
This is just on the edge of Chinatown
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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2
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2026 6:48pm
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building
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chinatown
Dave
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Nice night shot
April 11th, 2026
Steve Chappell
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Cool capture
April 11th, 2026
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