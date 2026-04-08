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The Exchange Building in Darling Square, architect Kengo Kuma. by johnfalconer
Photo 1308

The Exchange Building in Darling Square, architect Kengo Kuma.

This is just on the edge of Chinatown
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice night shot
April 11th, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Cool capture
April 11th, 2026  
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