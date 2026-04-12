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Customs House from Above – Circular Quay by johnfalconer
Photo 1312

Customs House from Above – Circular Quay

Built in the mid 1800s, Customs House served as the NSW Colonial Customs House, once standing at the centre of Sydney’s maritime trade, where goods—and no doubt a fair bit of paperwork—were processed as ships arrived in the harbour.

The building has since been thoughtfully repurposed as a public library and cultural space by the City of Sydney, which regularly hosts photographic exhibitions.

As a resident within the City of Sydney area, I’m automatically a member of its library network—one of the quieter perks of living in this small but central part of the city.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Beverley ace
great capture...a fun place to be part of
April 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
April 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great pov to see the architectural details of the historic building
April 13th, 2026  
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