Customs House from Above – Circular Quay

Built in the mid 1800s, Customs House served as the NSW Colonial Customs House, once standing at the centre of Sydney’s maritime trade, where goods—and no doubt a fair bit of paperwork—were processed as ships arrived in the harbour.



The building has since been thoughtfully repurposed as a public library and cultural space by the City of Sydney, which regularly hosts photographic exhibitions.



As a resident within the City of Sydney area, I’m automatically a member of its library network—one of the quieter perks of living in this small but central part of the city.