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Meditation by johnfalconer
Photo 1313

Meditation

13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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howozzie ace
Nice capture, tells an interesting story.
April 14th, 2026  
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