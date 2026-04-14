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Previous
Photo 1314
Ancient Feelings,
A 3m (10feet) high sculpture by British artist Thomas J. Price. This huge sculpture of a head is on the lawn outside the Museum of Contemporary Art. I included the person to give some scale.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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13
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2
Fav's
2
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 6:18pm
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head
,
sculpture
,
sydney
,
mca
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very sobering
April 14th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Striking sculpture.
April 14th, 2026
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