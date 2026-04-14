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Ancient Feelings, by johnfalconer
Photo 1314

Ancient Feelings,

A 3m (10feet) high sculpture by British artist Thomas J. Price. This huge sculpture of a head is on the lawn outside the Museum of Contemporary Art. I included the person to give some scale.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very sobering
April 14th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Striking sculpture.
April 14th, 2026  
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