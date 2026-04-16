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Photo 1316
Sri Lankan Garuda mask at MCA
Exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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John Falconer
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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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2022/26
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2026 3:21pm
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