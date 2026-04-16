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Sri Lankan Garuda mask at MCA by johnfalconer
Photo 1316

Sri Lankan Garuda mask at MCA

Exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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