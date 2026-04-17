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Barong, a creature from Balinese mythology by johnfalconer
Photo 1317

Barong, a creature from Balinese mythology

ASIA LIVE 2026 festival in Chinatown Sydney. A Barong, from Balinese mythology representing good.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Lin ace
Fabulous capture.
April 19th, 2026  
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