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Previous
Photo 1317
Barong, a creature from Balinese mythology
ASIA LIVE 2026 festival in Chinatown Sydney. A Barong, from Balinese mythology representing good.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2026 7:11pm
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bali
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chinatown
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mythology
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barong
Lin
ace
Fabulous capture.
April 19th, 2026
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