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Previous
Photo 1322
Rose and Star Casino
This was taken in Wendy’s Secret Garden.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2026 11:26am
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rose
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skyline
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casino
Corinne C
ace
A striking composition with the beautiful rose and the modern building in the background
April 22nd, 2026
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