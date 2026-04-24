Previous
Royal Australian Navy officer by johnfalconer
Photo 1324

Royal Australian Navy officer

Lest We Forget Harbour Sunset Tribute. The night before ANZAC Day. Held on the Sydney Opera House forecourt.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture... lovely portrait
April 24th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact