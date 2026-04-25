Curtis McGrath

Curtis McGrath, photographed at the Lest We Forget Harbour Sunset Tribute on the Sydney Opera House forecourt. A former Army combat engineer, he lost both legs in Afghanistan after stepping on an IED. As he was evacuated, he told his mates, “I’ll see you guys at the Paralympics”—and he did, going on to win multiple gold medals in paracanoe and compete at the Invictus Games. He was standing right next to where I was sitting—we had a chat. A genuinely lovely bloke, and a remarkable story of resilience and determination.