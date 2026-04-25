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Curtis McGrath by johnfalconer
Photo 1325

Curtis McGrath

Curtis McGrath, photographed at the Lest We Forget Harbour Sunset Tribute on the Sydney Opera House forecourt. A former Army combat engineer, he lost both legs in Afghanistan after stepping on an IED. As he was evacuated, he told his mates, “I’ll see you guys at the Paralympics”—and he did, going on to win multiple gold medals in paracanoe and compete at the Invictus Games. He was standing right next to where I was sitting—we had a chat. A genuinely lovely bloke, and a remarkable story of resilience and determination.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Monica
Great portrait of a remarkable man.
April 26th, 2026  
Susan ace
Lovely portrait
April 26th, 2026  
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