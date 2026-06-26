Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1387
“Monuments for Fishes”
By Australian artist Mikala Dwyer. Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney.
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1900
photos
213
followers
358
following
380% complete
View this month »
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2026 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
barangaroo
Corinne C
ace
I love this! I love how the pedestrian movements are frozen and how they mimic the elongated shape of the stunning sculptures!
June 30th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@corinnec
Thanks Corinne.
June 30th, 2026
Junan Heath
ace
Awesome capture!
June 30th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Fabulous sculpture and your capture of it.
June 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thanks Corinne.