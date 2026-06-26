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“Monuments for Fishes” by johnfalconer
Photo 1387

“Monuments for Fishes”

By Australian artist Mikala Dwyer. Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney.
26th June 2026 26th Jun 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Corinne C ace
I love this! I love how the pedestrian movements are frozen and how they mimic the elongated shape of the stunning sculptures!
June 30th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@corinnec
Thanks Corinne.
June 30th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Awesome capture!
June 30th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Fabulous sculpture and your capture of it.
June 30th, 2026  
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