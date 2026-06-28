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Smoker by johnfalconer
Photo 1389

Smoker

28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Corinne C ace
Wow Wonderful shot!
July 1st, 2026  
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