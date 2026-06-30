Previous
Feral Red jungle fowl (Gallus gallus) by johnfalconer
Photo 1391

Feral Red jungle fowl (Gallus gallus)

Tropical member of the pheasant family and the primary wild ancestor of all domestic chickens (Gallus gallus domesticus).
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely colour
July 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact