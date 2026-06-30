Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1391
Feral Red jungle fowl (Gallus gallus)
Tropical member of the pheasant family and the primary wild ancestor of all domestic chickens (Gallus gallus domesticus).
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1904
photos
213
followers
358
following
381% complete
View this month »
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2026 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicken
,
pheasant
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely colour
July 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close