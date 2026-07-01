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Previous
Photo 1392
Table 19.
In the Tarot, 19 is the Sun card. Manifesting bright, sunny vibes... paired perfectly with a beautiful black coffee.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:37pm
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coffee
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19
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cafe
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tarot
narayani
ace
Great shot - and story
July 3rd, 2026
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