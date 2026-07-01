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Table 19. by johnfalconer
Photo 1392

Table 19.

In the Tarot, 19 is the Sun card. Manifesting bright, sunny vibes... paired perfectly with a beautiful black coffee.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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narayani ace
Great shot - and story
July 3rd, 2026  
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