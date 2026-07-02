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Previous
Photo 1393
Can’t take my eyes off of you
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
2022/26
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
12th June 2026 12:40pm
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zoo
,
lion
,
lioness
Marj
ace
A stunning animal portrait
July 4th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Fabulous portrait
July 4th, 2026
Joy's Focus
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Wonderful capture of this lioness
July 4th, 2026
gloria jones
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Excellent.
July 4th, 2026
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