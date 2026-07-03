Visitors view the World Press Photo Exhibition 2026 at the State Library of New South Wales. The annual exhibition showcases some of the world's finest examples of photojournalism and documentary photography, presenting powerful stories from every corner of the globe. Selected from more than 57,000 entries submitted by photographers from 141 countries, the winning images document conflict, politics, the environment, sport, culture and everyday life with honesty and impact.
One notable omission in 2026 is the United States, where no institution secured the rights to host the exhibition. As a result, the travelling exhibition does not include a US venue this year.
Some of the photographs are confronting and emotionally challenging, reflecting the realities of our world. Yet the exhibition offers far more than compelling news stories. For photographers, it is an outstanding opportunity to study composition, lighting, timing, storytelling, sharpness, depth of field, colour and black-and-white treatment, and the way each image leads the viewer's eye to the centre of attention. Whether your interest is journalism or photography itself, it is an exhibition well worth visiting.
Glad you got to attend.
Thanks Dorothy. I found out that World Press Photo is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It was founded there in 1955. Maybe that’s got something to do with it. Photographers from the USA are well enough represented as are images from USA. Their absence of exhibitions doesn’t seem to be political?? Who knows.