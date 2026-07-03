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World Press Photo Exhibition 2026. by johnfalconer
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World Press Photo Exhibition 2026.

Visitors view the World Press Photo Exhibition 2026 at the State Library of New South Wales. The annual exhibition showcases some of the world's finest examples of photojournalism and documentary photography, presenting powerful stories from every corner of the globe. Selected from more than 57,000 entries submitted by photographers from 141 countries, the winning images document conflict, politics, the environment, sport, culture and everyday life with honesty and impact.

The exhibition tours more than 60 cities worldwide. The full tour schedule can be found at World Press Photo Exhibition Calendar.

One notable omission in 2026 is the United States, where no institution secured the rights to host the exhibition. As a result, the travelling exhibition does not include a US venue this year.

Some of the photographs are confronting and emotionally challenging, reflecting the realities of our world. Yet the exhibition offers far more than compelling news stories. For photographers, it is an outstanding opportunity to study composition, lighting, timing, storytelling, sharpness, depth of field, colour and black-and-white treatment, and the way each image leads the viewer's eye to the centre of attention. Whether your interest is journalism or photography itself, it is an exhibition well worth visiting.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Dorothy ace
I’m sure this is very emotional exhibition. I find it very interesting it does not include an exhibit in the US. Can’t help but wonder if it’s because of the present administration or the choice of the World Press Association.
Glad you got to attend.
July 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
Sounds like a fabulous exhibition and probably a very emotional one too. I wouldn't want to live in Sydney because it would be too busy for me but I do wish I lived closer to the exhibitions and theatres etc.
July 4th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@illinilass
Thanks Dorothy. I found out that World Press Photo is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It was founded there in 1955. Maybe that’s got something to do with it. Photographers from the USA are well enough represented as are images from USA. Their absence of exhibitions doesn’t seem to be political?? Who knows.
July 4th, 2026  
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